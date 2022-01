LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Lancaster police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Dec. 23, 2021.

Police say Sarah Marie Parker was last seen in her residence in Lancaster two days before Christmas and are looking for public assistance to help locate her.

Parker was described by police as 5’3″ with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information can contact the Lancaster Police Department at 740-687-6680.