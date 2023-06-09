LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting in Lancaster.

The shooting occurred at about 2:45 p.m. on Friday in the 1200 block of North Memorial Drive when the alleged suspect shot at the victim and the bullet hit the window of a tire business, according to the Lancaster Police Department.

The victim then drove from the scene to Fairfield Medical Center before calling police. No injuries were reported.

The suspect has been located and taken into custody by Lancaster police. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the department’s non-emergency number at 740-687-6680.