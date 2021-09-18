Lancaster Marching Band celebrates 100th anniversary of first performance

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) –The Lancaster High School Marching Band has something to toot its own horn about.

The band celebrated the 100th anniversary of its first performance that took place on Sept. 17, 1921.

Benjamin Factor is the director of the band that marched along with members of the alumni band. They headed from Mt. Pleasant Elementary school to Zane Square for Friday night’s show.

According to the Lancaster Eagle Gazette, the first concert took place on the public square.

“Twenty lads, half of them in knickerbockers, wearing football helmets, composed the musical organization. They made a real hit with the crowd that gathered to hear their selections,” read the Gazette from Sept. 17, 1921.