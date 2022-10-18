Michael Standiford was arrested for the alleged solicitation of a minor to engage in sexual conduct. (Courtesy/Lancaster PD)

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Lancaster Police Department arrested and charged a man with importuning for the solicitation of a minor to engage in sexual conduct.

37-year-old Michael Standiford is suspected of the alleged solicitation of a 14-year-old girl to engage in sexual conduct, according to a social media post by the Lancaster PD.

According to a complaint registered with the Fairfield County Common Pleas Court, Lancaster detective Kurt Humbert was informed of inappropriate communication via Facebook on the girl’s cell phone. Humbert and officials collected evidence from the phone and social media platforms to positively identify Standiford.

After interviewing the victim, it is believed Standiford was trying to meet the girl in person in addition to performing sexual acts online.

A spokesperson with Lancaster PD told NBC4 Standiford has not been formally charged by a grand jury yet.