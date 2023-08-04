LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol will investigate a crash that left a motorcycle driver dead Friday morning, the agency said in a news release.

David Robison, 52, was driving north on a Honda motorcycle along State Route 188 around 9:30 a.m., at the same time a man was driving south in a GMC SUV. In the intersection, Robison and the GMC driver hit each other head-on near Mud House Road, according to OSHP.

The GMC driver and one passenger — a minor — were not injured, but medics transported Robison to Fairfield Medical Center, where he died.