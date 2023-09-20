LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) – Over 100 pieces of evidence were collected after an illegal casino was raided Tuesday in Fairfield County.

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, detectives responded to numerous complaints and reports of incidents that had occurred on the 2400 block of Columbus-Lancaster Road in a building adjacent to the Colonial Estates Mobile Home in northwest Lancaster.

A detective bureau served a search warrant and confiscated over 100 pieces of evidence, including over $29,000 and an undetermined amount of narcotics. The Sheriff’s Office said it continues to investigate the casino and expects to file official charges soon.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on this casino or other illegal gambling to call 740-652-7900 or the Casino Control Commission at 614-387-5838.