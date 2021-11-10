LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A 44-year-old Lancaster woman has been charged after allegedly having sexual contact with minors.

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, Angie R. Davis has been charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony.

Angie R. Davis

The sheriff’s office alleged that deputies responded to the 1100 block of Tarkiln Road Sunday to investigate a sexual offense complaint, at which time deputies learned that Davis was allegedly engaging in “sexual conduct with juvenile males in the area,” according to the sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at Davis’ home, where she was then taken into custody.

Davis is currently in custody at the Fairfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges against Davis will be filed when the case is presented to a grand jury.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 740-652-7331.