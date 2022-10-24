LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Part of the future of electric vehicle manufacturing is being invested in Ohio.

Earlier this month, Honda and LG Energy Solutions committed $3.5 billion to create a new electric vehicle battery plant in the state; the new plant is expected to create thousands of jobs.

Cirba Solutions in Fairfield County, a recycling center, was just awarded $75 million and will play a big role in electric vehicle production. The grant will go towards expanding the center’s facilities and operations.

Representative Jeff LaRe (R-Violent Township), who has Cirba Solutions in his district, said this will help it produce enough battery-grade critical minerals to power more than 200,000 new electric vehicles each year.

“Electric vehicles are on the uptick; while they’ve got more work to be done, I think you’re seeing more and more of them on the roadways,” LaRe said. “So, I think it’s great that we’re going to be able to support that industry right here in Fairfield County.”

According to Cirba Solutions, with the new expansion, the Ohio recycling plant which focuses on properly reusing lithium-ion batteries, will become one of the largest commercial-scale battery recycling favorites in North America.

LaRe said the new investment into Cirba Solutions will create an additional 150 jobs.

“When we can keep people here and help them earn a living, it’s a bonus for everyone,” he said.

“If folks feel momentum, excitement, acceleration, they should know we’re really leaning in to grow this faster and faster,” National Climate Advisor for the Biden Administration Ali Zaidi said. “Make it a source of good paying jobs.”

LaRe said these investments are being celebrated by both political parties and that the multi-million-dollar grant funding will go a long way to help in “supporting local communities and businesses across the state.”