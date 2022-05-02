LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 45-year-old woman died in Liberty Township Monday after being hit by a fellow motorist.

Around 2 p.m., Stacey R. Bay, of Lancaster, reportedly failed to yield at a stop sign while driving eastbound on State Route 37 at Canal Road when she was hit and killed by a southbound 2021 Ford Escape, according to a news release from the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the 2021 Ford Escape was taken to Mount Carmel East for non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The Lancaster division of the Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.