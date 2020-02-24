Lancaster residents on the prowl for coyotes invading neighborhood

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Coyotes causing problems.

Some Lancaster residents said they are worried about how many coyotes they’ve been seeing recently.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), coyotes are common in all Ohio counties, both in urban and rural settings.

Lancaster residents, however, say they’ve been seeing more than usual.

In the dark, you can’t see the coyotes near Josh Peck’s home, but you can hear them.

“It is crazy,” Peck said. “It’s like a concert out here”

Peck said they were about 40 years from his home when he caught the sound on video.

“They are getting very, very brave,” he said.

Peck got a picture of one in his neighbors’ yard in the middle of the day. One day when he came home, he caught one trotting across his yard.

“It is pretty scary, broad daylight, 10 o’clock in the morning, just driving down the road and you just see a coyote pandering through the yard,” he said.

He lives in a more rural area of Lancaster, but said there have been sightings by the high school as well.

“They’re everywhere,” Peck said.

Licensed wildlife trapper Hang Steiger said people in the area likely seeing more coyotes because it’s breeding season.

“Right now is probably the best time of the year you can expect to see them because it’s their breeding time, through February and March,” Steiger said.

He suggests people keep their cats inside, watch out for small dogs, and keep dogs on leashes, walk in well-lit areas, and don’t leave any trash or meat or bones out. That way, residents aren’t giving coyotes a reason to visit.

“Realistically, a lot of the problems with coyotes, you can handle without even trapping,” Steiger said.

If coyotes keep coming back after getting rid of things that could draw them in or they don’t seem bothered by people, ODNR suggests calling a trapper.