Lancaster pizzeria manager: “You don’t train for anything like this”

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — It was a manager’s quick thinking that got her employees to safety after a man held her hostage at knifepoint before he was shot dead by police at a Lancaster pizzeria Saturday.

Another manager from Cristy’s Pizza in Lancaster, Jeff Craiglow, said employees were never trained for that kind of situation.

Several employees were working at Cristy’s late Saturday morning when a man barged through the doors holding a knife.

At first, managers thought it was a robbery.

“We received another text saying it was a little more serious than a robbery,” said Craiglow, the sales and marketing manager for the restaurant.

He said the suspect held the knife up to the manager’s throat and was threatening her life.

“When he had a hold on her, she was insistent on everyone getting out,” Craiglow said.

As that was happening, he said the other employees ran out and called for help.

“The manager on duty made sure all the employees got out of here,” Craiglow said. “She stayed behind.

The suspect, who police have identified at Troy Kirk, 31, didn’t try to take money.

“He made it apparent to her he was looking for police,” Craiglow said.

That’s when it became a hostage situation.

“You don’t train for anything like this,” he said. “There is no protocol for the situation she was in.”

Police tried to negotiate with Kirk for 30 minutes, but when police say he refused to cooperate, he was shot and killed.

None of the employees were physically hurt, but Craiglow said they are taking time off and counseling is being offered.

“When there’s a robbery, we can replace everything in this store,” he said. “We can replace the money and the equipment. We can’t replace the individual.”

Craiglow said the restaurant is looking at other safety measures it can put in place to try to prevent something like this from happening again.