Lancaster PD warn against grocery app scam

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Lancaster Police Department is warning residents against a scam utilizing an online shopping application.

According to Lancaster Police, several Instacart users never received the groceries they paid for.

Instacart allows users to create a grocery list and have a “shopper” complete the order and drop it off at the user’s home. Users pay for the groceries through the app.

Users also reported to police that their initial grocery lists were inflated by their “shopper.”

On Friday, Lancaster police said they identified a suspect and are continuing to investigate the crimes.

Anyone who recently used Instacart and never received their delivery or noticed billing discrepancies in the app is asked to contact the Lancaster police at 740-687-6680 ext. 1 to file a police report.

Police are asking anyone who take the following steps if they are going to file a report: