COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio is seeing an increase in overdose and overdose-related deaths and experts believe the pandemic is playing a role in the deadly trend.

Shawn Holt, the president and CEO of Maryhaven, a comprehensive treatment center helping people with addiction and mental illness, said the pandemic has brought more uncertainty to the opioid crisis.

The treatment facility has adjusted to make sure they remain available for people in need.