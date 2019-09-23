Lancaster family warns others after raw meat with nails found in pets’ yard

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A family is warning others after raw meat with several nails — supposedly meant to harm their dogs — was found in their yard.

Lancaster Police are investigating.

“Just a meatball size of meat with tiny nails in it and I don’t understand why someone would do that,” said Jason Frizzell, who found the meat Sunday in his yard as his family left for church.

It was found just a few feet away from where the family ties their puppy to play outside.

“It’s just disheartening to know that someone would do something like that,” Frizzell said.

And in addition to it being a danger to animals, he is also worried because he has two children.

“Not only did they try to hurt the dog, but they tried to hurt my children,” Frizzell said.

He said he has no idea who would have done such a thing, but he does have a message for whoever it was.

“I hope whatever it is that you find a reason to do this, that you reach out and talk to somebody,” he said.

And since his neighborhood is full of pets and other children he wants others to be on the lookout.

“I think people should be aware and do a walkthrough of their yard,” he said. “You just don’t know.”

As the investigation continues, Frizzell says he plans to install surveillance cameras around his home in case the person decides to come back.

“Dogs are supposed to be man’s best friend, so why would you want to harm man’s best friend?” he said.

Police said this was the first incident of this kind that has been reported in the area.