Lack of turn signal onto High Street in south Columbus causes concern

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An email from viewer Ron states that he’s frustrated by the lack of a turn signal onto S. High Street when turning left from Whittier Street or Thurman Avenue.

At Thurman Avenue, you have to cross High Street instead of going left, and Ron says he’s worried it could cause a crash for drivers who don’t realize they aren’t allowed to turn.

Officials with the city of Columbus says a left turn from Thurman Avenue us prohibited because of the challenges with the layout of the intersection.

You are allowed to turn left on High Street from Whittier Street, but there’s no turn signal there because the city says there haven’t been a lot of issues reported.

If you have a Road Rant, you can email AHenderson@wcmh.com.