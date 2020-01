COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Children danced, sang, and learned from their elders and community leaders this week at the Kwanzaa Winter Academy at The King Arts Complex.

The children took drumming and singing classes, yoga, modern dance, and visual art while learning about Kwanzaa principles and songs.

The annual event also included community members who came in to read to the youth for 15 minutes each day during the Drop Everything And Read (DEAR) program.