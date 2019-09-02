Kurt Tunnell remembered by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Standing in front of his home in northwest Columbus, Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said one of the advisors who helped him get to where he is today was Kurt Tunnell.

Tunnell served as the Chief Counsel for Gov. George V. Voinovich and a former managing partner at the Bicker and Eckler law firm.

Tunnell died Saturday at the age of 58 after police said he was struck by a drunk driver while Tunnell was out on a bicycle ride.

“He was one of the first people I met when I ran for the legislature 20 years ago in Columbus,” said Husted.

Husted says he is one of the countless politicians to turn to Tunnell for advice.

“In my professional career, every governor of the state knew him and sought his advice, every Supreme Court justice in Ohio knew him and sought his advice,” said Husted.

Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Vincent DePalma, 31, on suspicion of DUI after saying he hit Tunnell while Tunnell in the 8400 block of Scioto Darby Road.

Vincent DePalma, the suspect in the crash that killed Kurt Tunnell

A bicyclist himself, Steve Nicklas woke to the deadly morning crash that happened at the end of his driveway.

“I saw the lights of a police cruiser,” Nicklas said. “They closed off our road at the end of our driveway.”

Nicklas witnessed the aftermath and hopes the aftereffect is also a wake-up call to drivers sharing the road with bike riders.

“I was horrified. I like to bicycle or run on this road,” he said.

And with a voice people listen to because of where he stands today, Husted echos the sentiment in memory of the man who helped put him here.

“I know we’re all in a rush in our daily lives, but there are all kinds of runners and bicyclists and things like this out there we all just need to be a little more careful,” said Husted.