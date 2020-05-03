Kroger limits meat purchases at central Ohio stores

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger says, it will limit the amount of fresh meat people can buy at central Ohio stores.
According to a Kroger spokesperson, stores will add purchase limits on ground beef, chicken and fresh pork.
The retailer says there’s plenty of protein in the supply chain, how-ever some processors are experiencing some challenges.
Kroger released the following statement:
At Kroger, we feel good about our ability to maintain a broad assortment of meat and seafood for our customers because we purchase protein from a diverse network of suppliers. There is plenty of protein in the supply chain; however, some processors are experiencing challenges. At this time, in central Ohio we’ve added purchase limits on ground beef, chicken and fresh pork to support responsible shopping.