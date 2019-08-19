Kroger selling property of closed Columbus bakery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Kroger announced it is selling the property where the former bakery stood near downtown Columbus.

Kroger closed the bakery in February, claiming the layout was outdated and the company was no longer able to stay competitive with the age of the equipment.

Senior Vice President of Real estate company CBRE, Joseph Kimener, states that Columbus’ growing population of younger residents makes the property desirable for any incoming tech companies.

“The downtown location of this property would give companies looking to hire a younger demographic, such as tech-based employers, a unique advantage over their competitors.”

Final calls for offers on the property, which features two buildings, 10 acres and is 10 minutes from downtown, are asked to be received by August 28 at 5pm.