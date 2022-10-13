CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Cincinnati-headquartered grocery company Kroger is reportedly in talks to purchase rival Albertsons, Bloomberg News and CNBC reported Thursday morning.

According to Bloomberg, a deal may come before the end of the week, although little details were available on its “exact structure and price.”

More than 20 brands fall under the Kroger umbrella — including Kroger, Harris Teeter and Ralphs. Albertsons’ banners include Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco and a dozen others. Albertsons is scheduled to report its second quarter earnings Tuesday morning.

Kroger averted a labor strike last Friday in its central and southeast Ohio stores after union workers ratified a new tentative contract agreement, which was the result of weeks of public back-and-forth over three previous rejected contract offers.

The company has not yet responded to Bloomberg or CNBC for comment.