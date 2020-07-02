Kroger provides at home COVID-19 testing, approved by FDA

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kroger will be providing at home COVID-19 tests, the store announced Wednesday.

 The Kroger company says its customers will be able to purchase at home testing for COVID-19. The test will be self collect nasal swabs.

The company is allowed to provide these tests due to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration providing ‘Emergency Use Authorization’ to venders.

According to their press release, the testing will be observed by a health care provider and testing will be done by certified labs which are limited as of now.

Kroger hasn’t said when these test will be available.

