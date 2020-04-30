Kroger opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

Vials with samples taken for the new coronavirus are counted before they are prepared for RNA testing at the molecular pathology lab at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The test is identical to the PCR test being used by the Centers for Disease Control to ease the testing crisis and stop the spread of COVID-19, which has hit the New Orleans area especially hard. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kroger has opened its first COVID-19 testing site in Columbus.

The drive-thru site is located at the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, at 1777 East Broad Street.

Those seeking a test there must first complete an online assessment, based on Centers for Disease Control guidelines, which can be found here. The following groups of people, who show COVID-19 symptoms, are eligible for testing:

Healthcare workers

First responders (EMS, fire, law enforcement)

Individuals who are 65 years of age or older

Critical infrastructure workers

Those who have a chronic health condition (heart disease, lung disease or an immune-system-lowering condition, such as diabetes)

Persons who are experiencing mild symptoms and live in communities with high numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations

Kroger officials said they hope to administer about 330 tests per day.

“At Kroger Health, we are proud to be part of the solution by enabling more Americans – including our own associates – to have access to testing while continuing to provide a safe environment within our stores,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health.

“We welcome this opportunity to expand our efforts in our nation’s battle against COVID-19. We know widespread testing is critical to containing the spread of COVID-19 and flattening the curve.”

The Kroger testing site opens just days after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced plans to increase testing across the state.

DeWine said he expects the state to be able to administer more than 133,000 tests per week, by the of the month.

Testing at the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens will be available from Thursday through Saturday, this week, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It will continue on Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., through May 21.

Test results are expected to be available within 48 hours.