Kroger offers employees one-time bonus up to $300 to help with coronavirus shutdown costs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Kroger announced Saturday it would be offering employees a one-time bonus to help cover living costs during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Full-time hourly employees working frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, and customer service will receive a $300 bonus while part-time employees will receive $150.

The bonus will be paid to all employees working for Kroger as of March 1 and will be payable on April 3.

The company also announced it would expand its COVID-19 emergency leave guidelines to include paid time off for self-isolation and for employees showing symptoms diagnosed by a health care professional.

These new guidelines expand those eligible for paid time off. Initially, Kroger only allowed paid time off for those diagnosed with or placed under quarantine due to the virus.

“In every decision we make, we strive to balance our most urgent mission – to be here for our communities when they need us most – with ensuring the safety of our associates, customers, and communities,” Kroger Chairman and DEO Rodney McMullen said in the announcement.