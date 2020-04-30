Kroger donates to 200,000 gallons on milk to food banks

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger launched an Expanded Dairy Rescue Program to support families during the coronavirus pandemic the store announced Thursday.

The Kroger Family of Companies’ says the program is designed to support children and families during the COVID-19 pandemic through the summer months.

The company says they’ve partnered with dairy suppliers across the Midwest and south will provide 200,000 gallons of additional milk to communities’ organizations and food banks until the end of August.

“At a time when dairy farmers have surplus [of] raw milk, we’re doubling down on our mission to reduce hunger and waste, says Erin Sharp, Kroger’s group vice president of manufacturing.

Feeding America will also transport the milk to local relief agencies.