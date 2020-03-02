Kroger closing Fresh Eats Markets

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Kroger has announced it is closing its Fresh Eats Market concepts, including the ones here in the Columbus area.

According to a Kroger spokesperson, the Fresh Eats Market in Blacklick along Waggoner Road and the other in southwest Columbus along Norton Road will be both be closing March 4.

A statement from the spokesperson read:

As part of a portfolio review, we have made the decision to discontinue the Fresh Eats MKT concept. From the pilot, we have learned many things about how to provide quality, fresh and new foods to our customers. We will incorporate these learnings in other parts of our business.

Employees who are affected by the closings are invited by Kroger to apply to other stores in the area.