Kroger begins limiting sanitization, cold and flu products due to high demand

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — Kroger has announced it will be limiting the amount of sanitization and cold and flu related products shoppers can buy per order.

On the Kroger website, customers are informed that due to high demand, only five products per order will be allowed for sanitization, cold and flu related products.

The demand for such products has increased due to the coronavirus spreading across the world and into the United States.

The U.S. count of COVID-19 cases topped 100, spread across at least 11 states. Six people have died, all in Washington state.