Breaking News
Watch Live: Death toll in Tennessee tornadoes jumps to 19, Nashville buildings destroyed

Kroger begins limiting sanitization, cold and flu products due to high demand

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
kroger_350875

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — Kroger has announced it will be limiting the amount of sanitization and cold and flu related products shoppers can buy per order.  

On the Kroger website, customers are informed that due to high demand, only five products per order will be allowed for sanitization, cold and flu related products.  

The demand for such products has increased due to the coronavirus spreading across the world and into the United States. 

The U.S. count of COVID-19 cases topped 100, spread across at least 11 states. Six people have died, all in Washington state.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools