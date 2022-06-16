COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger has announced recalls for several store brand medications.

Kroger Low-Dose Aspirin, Kroger Ibuprofen Softgels, Kroger Acetaminophen Arthritis Pain and Kroger Acetaminophen Extended-Release have been recalled.

In Ohio, affected Kroger locations include stores in central, northwest and southeastern Ohio regions, in addition to greater Cincinnati.

“The recalled products do not have a child-resistant closure nor do they have labelling that indicates ‘THIS PACKAGE FOR HOUSEHOLDS WITHOUT YOUNG CHILDREN,'” Kroger wrote on Facebook. “This poses a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.”

Consumers are advised to store the recalled products in a safe location out of reach of children.

View more details and how to receive a refund here.