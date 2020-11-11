Kroger again limiting purchase of paper towels, toilet paper

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Kroger says it is once again limiting customer purchases of toilet paper and paper towels.

The grocery chain will enforce a 2-per-customer limit on the paper products. That limit begins Wednesday.

Kroger spokesperson Amy McCormick tells NBC4 they are not seeing a shortage of the products in their distribution chains, but they are seeing a sharp uptick in customer demand. McCormick said they are making this move now as a ‘precautionary measure to ensure customers continue to shop responsibly.’

Toilet paper shortages began making headlines in March and April, as states began implementing lockdowns aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus.