Krispy Kreme unveils new ‘Monster Batch’ Halloween doughnuts

Krispy Kreme has unveiled its new ‘Monster Batch‘ doughnuts just in time for Halloween.

The doughnuts are available at Krispy Kreme now through Oct. 31.

Flavors so tasty, they're terrifying. Meet our Monster Batch! Try these three uniquely tricky treats to celebrate Halloween! 👻🍩 Posted by Krispy Kreme Doughnuts on Wednesday, October 9, 2019

The new doughnuts include: Slimon, Hypno-Henry and Mumford.

Meet the Monsters This spooky season calls for something special. 👻 Introducing the Monster Batch: three new doughnuts so good, they're scary! 😉🍩 All participating shops & more info at https://bit.ly/2OkK7VO. Posted by Krispy Kreme Doughnuts on Friday, October 4, 2019

Slimon: An original glazed doughnut with lemon slime filling, dipped in spooky green icing with a green Kreme dollop and covered in “slime.”

Hypno-Henry: A doughnut filled with cake batter, dipped in yellow icing and orange sanding sugar with a mesmerizing icing swirl.

Mumford: An original glazed doughnut “wrapped” in purple ​icing.

Stop by a participating Krispy Kreme on Oct. 31 wearing your Halloween costume and get a FREE doughnut of choice.