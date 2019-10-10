Krispy Kreme unveils new ‘Monster Batch’ Halloween doughnuts

Krispy Kreme has unveiled its new ‘Monster Batch‘ doughnuts just in time for Halloween.
The doughnuts are available at Krispy Kreme now through Oct. 31.
The new doughnuts include: Slimon, Hypno-Henry and Mumford.
Slimon: An original glazed doughnut with lemon slime filling, dipped in spooky green icing with a green Kreme dollop and covered in “slime.”
Hypno-Henry: A doughnut filled with cake batter, dipped in yellow icing and orange sanding sugar with a mesmerizing icing swirl.
Mumford: An original glazed doughnut “wrapped” in purple icing.
Stop by a participating Krispy Kreme on Oct. 31 wearing your Halloween costume and get a FREE doughnut of choice.