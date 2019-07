One small bite for man, one giant leap for doughnut kind!

In honor of the Apollo 11’s 50th anniversary, Krispy Kreme says they will be giving away 1 free donut on Saturday, June 22.

The free doughnuts come in Classic Kreme and Chocolate Kreme flavor.

Get a FREE Original Filled Doughnut! 🍩🤤

That's right! Anyone who comes to visit us this Saturday June 22nd gets a free taste of our new out-of-this-world innovation! ✨

While supplies last, in participating shops. More info at https://t.co/KI7qgTTlXb pic.twitter.com/9RxEB1qzdG — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 18, 2019

The doughnuts are only available at Krispy Kreme stores.

For more information visit Krispy Kreme’s website.