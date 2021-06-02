Krispy Kreme bringing famous glazed donuts to Hilliard

HILLIARD (WCMH) — Beloved donut brand Krispy Kreme has announced a new shop is coming to Hilliard.

The shop is slated to open on June 8 at 1781 Hilliard Rome Rd., and will employ about 65 people. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

According to the company, this is the first Krispy Kreme location to open in the Columbus area since 2015.

To celebrate, the company is randomly awarding 10 dozen customers at the Hilliard location with a Celebration Ticket worth a dozen free Original Glazed® doughnuts every month for a year.