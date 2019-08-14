Kratom regulation bill introduced by Ohio state representative

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– Four days after the Ohio Board of Pharmacy decided to delay a decision on a proposal to classify Kratom as a Schedule 1 controlled substance, a bill to regulate the substance was introduced in the Ohio House of Representatives.

Central Ohio State Rep. Gary Scherer (R-Circleville) introduced House Bill 318 regarding the sale of Kratom Tuesday.

Six months ago NBC4 reported on a study a study published by the Center for Injury Research and Policy and the Central Ohio Poison Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital that found a dramatic increase in calls to U.S. poison control centers for kratom exposure, and highlighted the need to educate pregnant women on the dangers.

The American Kratom Association says that it was written based on bad science, and when used properly improves the quality of life for those who want to treat ailments with Kratom rather than opioids or other pharmaceutical drugs.

The American Kratom Associated sent NBC4 the following statement in response to the introduction of the Kratom bill:

The American Kratom Association (AKA) applauds the decision by Ohio Representative Gary Scherer to file the Kratom Consumer Protection Act that will add a needed layer of protection for consumers from adulterated kratom products that are harming consumers. AKA advocates for consumer protections that allow consumers the freedom to make their own choices on their health and well-being, and kratom has been unfairly demonized by the FDA. The states of Utah, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada have overwhelmingly passed the Kratom Consumer Protection Act that prohibits dangerous adulterants that harm consumers. Additionally, new science funded by the National Institutes on Drug Abuse (NIDA) has concluded that there is no significant addiction liability to the use of kratom, and those studies support reports from some kratom consumers that kratom helps them reduce opioid use, and in many cases use kratom as an alternative to opioids. In that context, kratom saves lives and banning it would mean more opioid deaths. Ohio’s citizens will benefit greatly from the passage of the Kratom Consumer Protection Act.

CLICK HERE to read the bill in its entirety.