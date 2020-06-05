Komen ‘Race for the Cure’ to be held virtually Aug. 1

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Officials with the Komen “Race for the Cure” announced the race will be held virtually this year.

According to a release, the 2020 Susan G. Komen Columbus Race for the Cure that was rescheduled to Aug. 1 will now take place virtually on that day.

The decision was made as a result of ongoing COVID-19 concerns, and in alliance with the mass gathering mandates and directives provided by trusted local health officials, the release states.

The theme for the race this year is August One – One day. One time. One Mission. One Race

The schedule is as follows:

8:30 a.m. – Opening Ceremony — Race for the Cure registrants will gather virtually in their Race for the Cure 2020 t-shirts and pink gear to kick off individual celebrations throughout the central Ohio community.

Race for the Cure registrants will gather virtually in their Race for the Cure 2020 t-shirts and pink gear to kick off individual celebrations throughout the central Ohio community. 9 a.m. – Participants disperse and are encouraged to take on their own personal adaptation of the Race for the Cure. Walk, swim, jump, run, dance – however participants want to “run” their own Race this year.

“Although we are forced to be apart, we are all in this together,” said Alyssa Petrella, Komen Columbus’ Director of Development/Race Director. “A virtual Race for the Cure still gives us the opportunity to foster a sense of community, camaraderie, celebration and hope amongst patients, survivors and caregivers just as the traditional event would have.”

Registration is still open for the 2020 Race for the Cure.

The cost to participate is $40 ($35 for survivors).