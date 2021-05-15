Komen Race for the Cure celebrates 29 years of fundraising and fellowship

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Komen Columbus Race for the Cure was once again virtual this year due to the pandemic, but a group of hearty souls still showed up in person with the goal of defeating breast cancer.

More than 30 cancer survivors, patients, and their family members gathered at Easton Town Center Saturday morning to celebrate life and raise money for life-saving research.

Some cancer survivors present said although they were disappointed the race was held virtually again, they were just happy to be together to spread awareness about breast cancer.

“It gives you strength. You just want to power on, for yourself obviously…but for others supporting you,” said Carole Sturgill, cancer survivor.

The goal through June 15 is to raise $225,000 for cancer research and patient support.

“Cancer does not stop for COVID or anything else,” said cancer survivor Lydia KemerlingBack. “Donations are still very important to help those who can’t pay for their cancer treatments.”

She emphasized that donations are more important than ever because so many people are still recovering financially from the pandemic.

Organizers say they hope the visibility of the annual event will also encourage more people to get life-saving cancer screenings.

