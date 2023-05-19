COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Several downtown streets will close Saturday morning to accommodate the 2023 Komen Race for a Cure.

From 2 a.m. to noon, the following roads will close:

Long Street will be closed between High Street to the east and Hocking Street to the west.

Spring Street will be closed from West Street to the east, and Hocking Street to the west.

Neil Avenue will be closed from Nationwide Boulevard on the north to the combined start/finish line to the south.

A rolling closure of the course route begins at 8:15 a.m., with most roads reopening by 10:30 a.m.