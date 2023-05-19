COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Several downtown streets will close Saturday morning to accommodate the 2023 Komen Race for a Cure.
From 2 a.m. to noon, the following roads will close:
- Long Street will be closed between High Street to the east and Hocking Street to the west.
- Spring Street will be closed from West Street to the east, and Hocking Street to the west.
- Neil Avenue will be closed from Nationwide Boulevard on the north to the combined start/finish line to the south.
A rolling closure of the course route begins at 8:15 a.m., with most roads reopening by 10:30 a.m.