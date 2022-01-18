COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– After a two-year virtual hiatus, the Komen Columbus Race for the Cure will return to an in-person event downtown to celebrate its 30th anniversary of raising money, support, and awareness for breast cancer.

Registration for the event opened Tuesday for the 2022 walk that will take place May 14 and will follow a new path starting and ending at North Bank Park.

Komen Columbus says more than 10,000 Ohio women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year and 1,700 will die from the disease. And like many charities, the pandemic and not being able to hold in-person events have hurt their fundraising efforts.

