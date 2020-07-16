Kohl’s requires face-covering beginning July 20

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kohl’s announced Wednesday that they will require customers to wear face coverings.

Kohl’s says it’s asking customers to wear face coverings while shopping in their stores. Kohls’ employees are still required to wear mask as well.

“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, face covering mandates have grown to apply to approximately 70% of our store base, therefore we’ve made the decision to take a consistent approach across our entire store fleet. Beginning Monday, July 20, we will require all customers to wear a face covering while shopping in our stores,” Kohl’s stated in a press release.

The retailer says customers who aren’t comfortable shopping inside may purchase items online or through the limited contact ‘Store-Drive Up’ service.

Kohl’s also says there be will signage notifying customers about their new policies.