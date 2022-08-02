MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman died Monday night after a head-on collision in Knox County.

Samantha O’Rourke, 31, of Mount Vernon, was driving a Hyundai Elantra north on State Route 661 near Airport Road at 6:50 p.m. when a Chevrolet Silverado driven southbound by a 36-year-old went left of center and struck O’Rourke’s car head on, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

In O’Rourke’s car were three passengers, including two children. Medics declared O’Rourke dead at the scene. A 33-year-old passenger was flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus with serious injuries. Two children were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, also with serious injuries.

Emergency services took the driver of the Silverado to Knox Community Hospital in Mount Vernon with minor injuries.

Troopers continue to investigate. They said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.