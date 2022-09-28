MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old woman died Monday after a collision with a horse-drawn cart sent her car into a tree.

Around 8:15 a.m., Emma West, of Fredericktown, was driving on Green Valley Road east of Mile Creek Road in a Chevrolet Cruze when she hit the three-passenger, horse-drawn cart that was also traveling east, according to a news release from the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. West’s car then swerved off the right side of the road, overturned and hit a tree.

Medics pronounced West dead at the scene, the OSHP said.

Of the three passengers inside the horse-drawn cart — an 18-year-old, 20-year-old and 21-year-old — only one, a 21-year-old man, was taken to Knox Community Hospital where he is expected to recover, according to the OSHP. The two other passengers were not injured.