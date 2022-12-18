CENTERBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a house fire in Centerburg, Knox County, Sunday morning.

According to Chief Mark McCann with the Central Ohio Joint Fire District, the fire was reported at approximately 9:30 a.m. on the 3500 block of Long Road.

McCann said the two people who died were the home’s owners and that there were no other people inside.

A firefighter suffered minor burns at the scene and was taken to a Columbus hospital for treatment.

State fire marshalls remain on the scene investigating, a standard procedure for all fatal fires in Ohio, McCann said.