MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of the suspects and more information in the fatal deputy-involved shooting early Saturday morning, including one suspect threatening to use a propane tank as a bomb.

The suspects have been identified as brothers Randy A. Wilhelm, 56, and Bradley L. Wilhelm, 53.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said that on Friday, Aug. 19, at approximately 11:21 p.m., a bail bondsman called county dispatchers to report his vehicle had been shot at multiple times, allegedly by Randy Wilhelm, near the area of Gilchrist Road. The bondsman said he was trying to apprehend Randy Wilhelm, who the sheriff’s office said failed to appear in Knox County Common Pleas Court on a $100,000 bond.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter was flying in the area of Gilchrist Road offering assistance. The pilots said there were two people on the Wilhelm property firing rifles at the helicopter, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Randy Wilhelm had previously threatened to use a propane tanker as a bomb if officers attempted to arrest him.

Several units from surrounding law enforcement agencies assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene, with multiple armored vehicles responding to the property. Three of the armored vehicles were reportedly hit by gunfire from the Wilhelms, the sheriff’s office said.

At approximately 9:21 a.m. Saturday, Randy and Bradley Wilhelm were shot by officers as they were driving a side-by-side ATV toward officers standing outside one of the armored vehicles, the sheriff’s office said. Both men were allegedly armed at the time.

Randy Wilhelm was under indictment in Knox County for charges including intimidation, menacing by stalking, bribery, felonious assault, and domestic violence.

While being investigated, detectives said multiple sources told them Randy Wilhelm may have had a stockpile of firearms and ammunition, had made threats that he would not be arrested, and had the skills to defend himself.

“We knew that a barricade situation was a likely possibility if he was on the fenced-in compound that includes three houses and several outbuildings,” the Knox County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement. “Deputies had been preplanning and conducting surveillance in an attempt to maximize the likelihood of a safe and peaceful resolution, however, based on their actions, the brothers, unfortunately, did not appear to have any intention of being arrested.”

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been called in to conduct an investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Mount Vernon Police ESU, Richland County ASORT, Delaware County Tactical Unit, Marysville SRT, Ohio State Highway Patrol SRT, and the OSHP Aviation Unit.