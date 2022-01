MT. VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two shiny, new cars were stolen in the early hours of Thursday morning, and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office is looking to find the thieves.

“During the early morning hours of Thursday, the two pictured vehicles were stolen from the Mathew’s Dodge showroom, located on Harcourt Rd.,” the sheriff said in a social media post.

Video captured three men, plus a silver SUV, the sheriff’s post said.

Anyone with information can call 740-397-3333 ext.1.