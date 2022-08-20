MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents in an area of Knox County have been asked to shelter in place after a shots fired call early Saturday morning, according to a spokesperson with the Knox County Emergency Management Agency.

Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are responding to the incident this morning that took place on Gilchrist Road. KCSO says that residents may see law enforcement helicopters and vehicles in the area.

Residents in the area of Monroe Mills Road and Gilchrist Road between Harding and Danville-Amity are being asked to shelter in place until further notice.

No further information is known at this time. Follow NBC4 for the latest on this developing story.