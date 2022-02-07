MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — On Monday, the Knox County Sherriff’s Office arrested and charged the mother of a dead 22-month-old with permitting child abuse.

Savannah C. Masters, 24, of Howard, Ohio, is the second person to be arrested in connection with the child’s death, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Detectives first arrested 28-year old Danial L. Shahan, also of Howard, as part of the investigation Thursday.

The 22-month-old, who was taken to the Knox Community Hospital on Jan. 31 by her mother and grandmother, died Thursday afternoon after being transferred to a hospital in Columbus, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both Masters and Shahan are in custody at the Knox County Jail as the sheriff’s office continues its investigation.