CENTERBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who allegedly pretended to be blind during a Thursday morning robbery of a Centerburg bank.

A man carrying a cane and pretending to be blind successfully robbed the First Federal Bank in Centerburg of an unknown amount of cash, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. In a Facebook post, it said the suspect displayed a handgun in his waistband.

A man pretending to be blind robbed a Centerburg bank on Thursday morning, investigators said. (Courtesy Photo/Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot, possibly going into an alley behind a nearby Subway. The sheriff’s office said a dark gray Jeep Latitude or similar vehicle with temporary tags may have been involved in the robbery.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information to come forward and call the dispatch center at 740-397-3333 extension one. Knox County Sheriff Jay Sheffer told NBC4 that investigators have already begun to receive leads from people calling in.