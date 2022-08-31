FREDERICKTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a car crash Tuesday night in Knox County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Authorities say that Timothy Moyer, 44, was driving a Honda Civic just after 9:30 p.m. on State Route 13 in Fredericktown with a 36-year-old woman in the passenger seat.

Moyer drove off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole, with medical personnel pronouncing Moyer dead at the scene.

The woman was flown to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, per OSHP.

An initial investigation from OSHP says Moyer was not wearing a seat belt.

NBC4 does not usually name victims that have not been pronounced dead in vehicle crashes.