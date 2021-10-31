HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old was killed and several other teens injured after a single-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in Harrison Township, Knox County.

According to the Mount Gilead post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened on Township Road 233 near County Road 33 at approximately 2:40 p.m.

A 2009 Kia Spectra was driving south on Township Road 233 when the driver, Blaine Cline, 19, drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected, drove off the left side of the road, hit a tree, and overturned, OSHP said.

Also in the vehicle were James Bristow II, 18, of Howard, Bruce Caruthers, 18, of Mount Vernon, Faith Straight, 16, of Mount Vernon, and Ryland Rine, 17, of Mount Vernon.

Bristow was pronounced dead at the scene. Cline, Caruthers, and Straight were flown to Grant Medical Center. Rine was taken to Knox Community Hospital. Their conditions were not released.

OSHP said Cline was wearing his seatbelt and the passengers were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Police do not suspect alcohol or drugs played a part in the crash.

The crash is being investigated by OSHP.

The Mount Vernon Fire Department, Eastern Knox Joint Fire and EMS, and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.