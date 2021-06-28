Knox County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect who rammed deputy’s car, left woman injured in vehicle

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect it said rammed a deputy’s cruiser during a pursuit late Sunday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, Nicholas M. Hamilton, 23, was involved in a pursuit with a sheriff’s office vehicle before crashing on Lower Gambier Road.

Hamilton fled the scene on foot, leaving an injured woman in the car.

Hamilton, from Mount Vernon, has a prior felony warrant and will be charged in Sunday’s incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Knox County dispatch center at 740-397-3333 Ext. 1.