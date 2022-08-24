ABOVE: A previous report on the deputy-involved shooting in Knox County on Monday.

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the woman fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies Monday after breaking into a home.

Elizabeth A. Delano, 41, was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy after the sheriff’s office said she fired a shotgun at deputies multiple times after she illegally broke into a home on Zuck Road in Butler Township Monday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, Delano was killed by a single shot fired by the deputy.

She was taken to Knox Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said the incident began when a 911 caller reported Delano was attempting to force her way into the home. Delano had previously lived at the home but had not lived there for several weeks. When confronted by deputies, she allegedly refused to leave the building, at one point breaking out a window and firing the shotgun at law enforcement officers.

The Ohio Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.