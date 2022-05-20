KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was killed after crashing into a tree in Knox County Thursday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Jacob D. Donalon, 30, of Mount Vernon, was driving a 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse southwest on state Route 3, near Township Road 267, around 5:30 p.m., when the vehicle drove off the right side of the roadway.

Donalon then pulled the vehicle back onto the roadway before it crossed the centerline, drove off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment, then a tree and overturned.

Troopers say Donalon was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. Donalon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.